Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at C$8.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$8.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.