Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$4.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

