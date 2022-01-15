CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,698.03

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,698.03 ($50.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,988 ($54.13). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,876 ($52.61), with a volume of 880,097 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £29.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,806.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,698.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

In other CRH news, insider Richard Fearon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,035 ($68.35) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($136,690.65).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

