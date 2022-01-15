Critical Comparison: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 7.11% 1.60% 0.68% Hersha Hospitality Trust -30.74% -10.42% -3.55%

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.95 $50.42 million $0.35 100.89 Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.12 -$166.35 million ($2.33) -4.09

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $9.99, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

