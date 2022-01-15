Critical Review: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) versus Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 27.72% 11.71% 1.42% Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.12% 0.58%

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Byline Bancorp pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 3.62 $37.47 million $2.26 12.79 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.47 $1.67 million $0.88 14.45

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

