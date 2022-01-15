Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 19.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

