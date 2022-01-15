Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CPTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 309.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 213,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

