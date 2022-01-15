CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CURI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

CURI opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after buying an additional 1,423,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

