Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $37.15

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $38.18. Cutera shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 217 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
