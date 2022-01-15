cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,651.64 or 0.15458937 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $66.52 million and $70,842.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

