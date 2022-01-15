D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 193 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

NYSE A opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.