D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $37,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,277 shares of company stock worth $80,718,365 in the last ninety days.

SNAP stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

