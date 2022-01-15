D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $41,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.