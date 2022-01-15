D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,725,000 after acquiring an additional 522,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,831,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,135,000 after buying an additional 335,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,784,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

