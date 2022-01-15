D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,808,000 after acquiring an additional 94,555 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $257.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.94 and a 200 day moving average of $244.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

