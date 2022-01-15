D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in POSCO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

POSCO stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

