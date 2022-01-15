D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,131 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.20 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

