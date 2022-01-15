D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,687 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 463,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 66,807 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 134,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:MBT opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.