D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $678.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $668.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

