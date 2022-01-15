Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

NASDAQ DADA opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.