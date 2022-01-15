Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTRC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. 14,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,846. Dakota Territory Resource has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

