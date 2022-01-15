Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of DAN opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. Dana has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

