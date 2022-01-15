Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.02 ($69.34).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €57.87 ($65.76) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.24. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

