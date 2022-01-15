Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,391 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $159,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $69,921,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

