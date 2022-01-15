Darktrace’s (DARK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price objective on the stock.

DARK has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.84) to GBX 473 ($6.42) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.84) to GBX 473 ($6.42) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at GBX 444.60 ($6.04) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 457.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 602.50. The company has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.61).

In other Darktrace news, insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($202,253.29). Also, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 150,178 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.69), for a total value of £961,139.20 ($1,304,654.81).

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.