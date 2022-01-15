Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.57.

DDOG stock opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,305,923 shares of company stock valued at $397,526,530. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

