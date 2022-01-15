Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

