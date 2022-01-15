Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $504,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

