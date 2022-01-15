Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of DE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.78 and its 200-day moving average is $355.79. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

