DeFiSocial Gaming Price Hits $687.32 on Major Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.91 or 0.07739783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,233.03 or 0.99768450 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00069491 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

