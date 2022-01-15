Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.
Del Taco Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.13. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
