Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €145.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 84.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €78.52 ($89.23) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €104.48 and a 200-day moving average of €114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.