Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $556,166.62 and approximately $45,357.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

