Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

