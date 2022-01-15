Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

