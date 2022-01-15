Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,975 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 456,835 shares during the period.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

ATRA stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

