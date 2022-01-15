Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 29.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,818,000 after acquiring an additional 198,072 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

