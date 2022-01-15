Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 29,428 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 199,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $14.15 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

