Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $99.97 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.20 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.81.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.