Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,331,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462,619 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960,751 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 830,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

