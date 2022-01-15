Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $18.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenneco will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenneco by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tenneco by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,904 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 208,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

