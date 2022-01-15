Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$12.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.22%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

