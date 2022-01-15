Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $453.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.

LULU opened at $328.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

