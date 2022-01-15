Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.31 ($75.36).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €54.13 ($61.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.44. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

