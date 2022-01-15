Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

