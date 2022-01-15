Dev Protocol Trading Up 8.6% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $61,659.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005305 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.40 or 0.00670270 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.