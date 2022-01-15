Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,904.11

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,904.11 ($25.85) and traded as low as GBX 1,721 ($23.36). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 1,760 ($23.89), with a volume of 1,656 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,548.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,904.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Dewhurst’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dewhurst’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

