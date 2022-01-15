DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $940,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in DexCom by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $447.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.74. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,547 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

