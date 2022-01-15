DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DHB Capital by 112.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 850,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 450,399 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in DHB Capital by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 822,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 749,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in DHB Capital by 59.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 799,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 299,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $6,868,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,870,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

