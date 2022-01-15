DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DICE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

DICE stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). Equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

